Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a cold day in Concord, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

