Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Concord, NC

It will be a cold day in Concord, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.