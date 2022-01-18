Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Concord, NC
