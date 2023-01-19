Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Concord, NC
