Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.