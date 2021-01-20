Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC
