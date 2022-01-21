It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 19 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It will be a cold day in Concord, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We'll…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 d…
It will be a cold day in Concord, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degree…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.