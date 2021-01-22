 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts