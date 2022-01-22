 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

