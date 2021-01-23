Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds sh…
Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area.…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We wi…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
For the drive home in Concord: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…