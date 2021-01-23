Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.