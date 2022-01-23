Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.