 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts