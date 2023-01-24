Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Concord, NC
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
