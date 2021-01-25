The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC
