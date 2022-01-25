Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Concord, NC
