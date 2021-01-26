 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts