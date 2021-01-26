Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.