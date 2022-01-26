Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.