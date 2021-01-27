 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

