Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcasted. Periods of…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degr…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The…
Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
For the drive home in Concord: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks…
This evening in Concord: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It l…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We wi…