Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

