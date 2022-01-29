 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

