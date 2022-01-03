Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The Concord are…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We wil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.