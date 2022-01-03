 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EST until MON 2:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

