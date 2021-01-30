Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Concord, NC
