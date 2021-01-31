Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Concord, NC
