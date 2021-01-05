Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.