Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

