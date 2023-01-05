Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
This evening's outlook for Concord: Overcast with rain showers at times. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 48F. Winds light a…