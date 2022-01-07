 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts