Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.