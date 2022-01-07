Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.