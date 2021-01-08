Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 d…
This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like…