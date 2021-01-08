 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

