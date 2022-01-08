Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.