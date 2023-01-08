 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

