Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

