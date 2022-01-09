 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts