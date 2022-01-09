Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Concord, NC
