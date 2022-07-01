The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Concord, NC
