The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We …
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…