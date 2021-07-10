The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
This evening in Concord: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tem…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a sizzling hot …
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…