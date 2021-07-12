Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon…
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Lo…