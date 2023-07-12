Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chance of rain…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…