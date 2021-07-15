 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

