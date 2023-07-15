The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Concord, NC
