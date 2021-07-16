The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
