Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Concord, NC
