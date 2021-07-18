 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

