Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SUN 10:04 PM EDT until MON 1:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Concord, NC
