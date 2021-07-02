 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts