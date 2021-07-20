Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC
