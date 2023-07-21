Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfe…