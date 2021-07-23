The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It's likel…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Concord's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high…
For the drive home in Concord: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Cha…