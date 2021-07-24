 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

