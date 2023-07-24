The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Concord, NC
