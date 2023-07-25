Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 55% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We…