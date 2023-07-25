Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.