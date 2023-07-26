The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2023 in Concord, NC
